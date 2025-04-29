Learning Meets Fun This Summer With L&C’s College For Kids
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division is helping to keep kids busy this summer with various multi-day College for Kids (C4K) classes.
College for Kids is an academic enrichment program designed to keep young minds active as they engage, connect and learn. C4K celebrates their 36th year of enriching youth programs.
Community Education Division Assistant Becky Moore said she is overjoyed to present this year’s classes to the community.“We’re thrilled to offer another summer of engaging, hands-on classes where kids can explore new interests, make friends and learn from instructors who truly love what they do,” Moore said.
The 2025 Summer Camps list includes:
- Camp Waterschool
- Crayola Wild World
- Creative Gardener Camp
- Thinking Outside the Hat
- Balloonatics
- Lewis and Clark Jr. Explorer Camp
- Robotics 101 with LEGO WeDo Education
- Arithme-tricks
- Let’s Create an Amusement Park in LEGO Bricks Style
- Kids Comedy Camp
- MineCrafting World with LEGO Bricks
- The Drone Zone
- So You Want to Be a Magician?
- Magical Mystery Camp
- Stop Motion Animation with LEGO Bricks
- Disappearing Ink
- Mad Science: Wings and Things
- Fun with Numbers
This year’s weeklong camps begin on June 2 and run through August 8. Classes are available for ages 5-15 (more info available on the webpage).
For a full list of camp dates, descriptions and fees, visit https://www.lc.edu/C4K. Scholarship funding is available for students that need assistance.
For more information about classes or the scholarship program, contact Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 or bmoore@lc.edu. To register, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222.
