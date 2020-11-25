EAST ALTON – Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) for a Neighbor Nights virtual presentation on why the Mississippi River is considered one of the world’s great waterways.

Field Station and Special Projects Manager Ted Kratschmer will present some amazing facts about the fourth longest river in the world.

“We’ll discuss some of the interesting animals and plants found in the river,” Kratschmer said. “It’s a great opportunity to learn about the general health of the river and some of the challenges our Great River faces.”

This virtual event will be held from 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, on Zoom.

Those interested can sign up at https://bit.ly/NNDec2020.

For more information, contact Environmental Educator Jen Young at jenryoung@lc.edu.

