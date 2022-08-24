Learn to Monitor Streams With Illinois RiverWatch.

EAST ALTON – Illinois RiverWatch staff are looking for volunteers to help monitor local streams throughout the Metro East region at three events this September.

“The events taking place this fall will serve three purposes,” Hannah Griffis, RiverWatch technician, and volunteer coordinator said. “New volunteers will be introduced to the program, current volunteers will become more comfortable with monitoring, and RiverWatch staff will be able to collect more data in the Metro East area.”

The dates and locations include:

September 17: Centennial Park, Swansea IL

September 22: Piasa Creek, Godfrey IL

September 24: The Nature Institute, Godfrey IL

More details will be provided to volunteers who register. Each event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will be getting in the streams and participating in all of the monitoring steps. It is best to wear rain boots or other closed-toed shoes that can get wet.

To register visit https://conta.cc/3c2HXZe or contact Griffis at hgriffis@lc.edu or (618) 468-2781.

The Illinois RiverWatch program is part of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

