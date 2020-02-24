HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Wound Care Center and Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group encourages the public to take a free Diabetes Risk Test on Tuesday, March 24 in support of American Diabetes Association Alert Day. This nationally recognized day is a “wake-up call” asking the American public to take a one-minute Diabetes Risk Test to find out if they are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

The Risk Test, which is available for all ages, asks users to answer simple questions about weight, age, family history and other potential risks for pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes. Preventative tips are provided for everyone who takes the test, including encouraging those at high risk to talk to their health care provider.

Staff from St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center and Joslin Diabetes Center will be stationed in the O’Fallon Health Center Lobby, at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Boulevard, O’Fallon, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on this day to offer the free risk assessment test, answer questions and provide information for available diabetes resources.

According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes affects more than 30 million people in the United States, and a quarter of them – seven million – do not even know they have it. An additional 84 million Americans have pre-diabetes, which puts them at a high risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Unfortunately, diagnosis often comes seven to 10 years after the onset of the disease, after disabling and even deadly complications have had time to develop.

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors. The good news is – you can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Even if you have prediabetes, there are many factors you can control. Prediabetes is a condition that can lead to type 2 diabetes and even heart disease. Your chances of having prediabetes go up if you:

Are 45 or older

Are African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian, Asian American or Pacific Islander

Have a parent, brother or sister with diabetes

Are overweight

Are physically inactive

Have high blood pressure or take medicine for high blood pressure

Have low HDL cholesterol and/or high triglycerides

Had diabetes during pregnancy

Have been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Article continues after sponsor message

“If you or someone you know may be at risk for developing type 2 diabetes, we encourage you stop by our Diabetes Alert Day event to take the free assessment risk test, or visit www.diabetes.org/takeaminute. It’s also important to talk to your doctor about your concerns,” said Jeanette Martineau, RN, BSN and Program Director of St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center. “Early diagnosis is critical to successful treatment of diabetes and may allow you to delay or prevent diabetes related complications such as heart disease, blindness, kidney disease, stroke, nerve damage, problem wounds, amputation and death.”

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in O’Fallon to offer the residents of Southwestern Illinois world-class diabetes and endocrinology care. Joslin Diabetes Center, based in Boston, is the world's leader in caring for diabetes in all its forms, combining comprehensive experience and expertise with the latest advances in research, education and treatment. Joslin Diabetes Center’s multi-disciplinary approach ensures that people with diabetes get state-of-the-art medical care, patient education and aggressive prevention and management of complications.

For more information about diabetes services, including St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center, visit www.steliz.org, or to learn more about Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group, call (618) 589-9051 or visit www.hshsmedicalgroup.org.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System’s (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 15 Local Systems and physician practices in Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O’Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan, and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

More like this: