GRAFTON - Kids are invited to Raging Rivers WaterPark for the chance to train as a lifeguard.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 28 to Aug. 1, 2025, kids ages 7–14 can learn the basic skills needed to become a lifeguard. Kids will learn water safety and life-saving skills while having fun at the park. Jeremy Hayes, general manager at Raging Rivers, explained that the goal is to encourage water safety while preparing kids to one day become lifeguards.

“They’re geared to come in and do training with lifeguards and enjoy the day with lifeguards,” he said. “They’re actually learning the basic life-saving skills, CPR, swimming, how to save and what to look for.”

Registration for the Junior Lifeguard Camp closes on July 27. You can register your child here. It costs $110 per child; this registration fee is waived for the first 25 children to register in each age group.

Kids will work in groups of ages 7–10 and 11–14. They will collaborate with Raging Rivers lifeguards to learn the skills they need to one day become certified lifeguards themselves. The hands-on activities will include games, team challenges and more.



In addition to the mentorship between the kids and the lifeguards, the training is a lot of fun and gives kids the opportunity to see another side of the park. They enjoy spending time in the sun and the water while learning skills that can help them at the pool and beyond.

The Raging Rivers lifeguards also enjoy Junior Lifeguard Camp. The waterpark employs between 50–60 lifeguards every summer. Hayes said the community at Raging Rivers works hard to keep everyone safe, and they look forward to welcoming the next generation of lifeguards to their park.

“The kids seem to love it and it’s something fun for the guards,” he added. “The guards that we have on staff enjoy it. They enjoy training the kids and they enjoy working with them. It’s enjoyment all the way around, not only for the kids, but for the guards as well.”

To register your child for the Junior Lifeguard Camp, click here. To learn more about Raging Rivers, visit their official website at RagingRivers.com.

