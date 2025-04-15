Our Daily Show Interview! Free Spiritual Experience Series Continues on May 1st!

ALTON - You can learn more about who you are at an upcoming free conversation about spirituality.

At 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, community members are invited to River Bend Yoga in Alton for “Soul Travel Explorations,” the final installment of the three-part “Raise Your Spiritual IQ!” series. This final conversation will talk about who you are as Soul, an “eternal, creative spark of God,” explained organizers Sheila Aehle and Chuck Frasher.

“Soul travel is a unique experience that each of us can have,” Frasher said. “We’re Soul. We’re not just this physical body that we’re in right now. We’re in the physical universe experiencing many different things, but ultimately, we’re meant to learn to find our way back to God. We are sparks of God. We are divine in that we can connect to divine love, which emanates from God and flows back to God. Soul travel is that experience of finding a way to travel by expanding our consciousness and recognizing that higher awareness.”

The free conversation is set up like a roundtable, where everyone in attendance can share more about their spiritual experiences. Attendees will receive a “Raise Your Spiritual IQ!” journal with spiritual exercises, as well as a copy of “Eckankar: Key to Soul Travel” by Harold Klemp.

Aehle and Frasher practice Eckankar, the path of spiritual freedom that encourages your personal connection with the divine. Spiritual techniques they have learned by being students of Eckankar for many years will be part of the discussion on May 1, but they emphasized that the “Raise Your Spiritual IQ!” series is for anyone who wants to learn how to connect with their own inner knowledge and apply it in their daily lives.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think the soul travel experiences and really digging deeper help you figure out for you, what do I need to do next to move myself forward spiritually?” Aehle explained. “My goal is to move closer to God and to understand how I can expand my awareness and learn more about divine love.”

To help build this understanding, as a group they may discuss the principles of karma and how our actions affect us and our spirituality. They will also go over a few spiritual exercises, which aim to “strengthen your connection with God,” Frasher said.

The goal of “Soul Travel Explorations” is to help attendees “discover the wonder of you” and understand how you relate to your higher power and other Souls. Frasher and Aehle emphasized that this conversation can be beneficial for everyone regardless of religious denomination or background.

“Everyone has to go out and find their own truth,” Frasher added. “Start with divine love. Ask for the best experience you can have, and let God provide.”

“Soul Travel Explorations,” the final installment of the “Raise Your Spiritual IQ!” series, will start at 1 p.m. on May 1, 2025, at River Bend Yoga. This hourlong discussion is free and open to all.

For more information about Eckankar, call 630-427-5950, visit Eckankar.org or download the free HU app at HearHU.org. For more information about the "Raise Your Spiritual IQ!" series, click here. For your own copy of the "Raise Your Spiritual IQ!" journal, click here.

More like this: