O'FALLON - HSHS hospitals in Southern Illinois issued a reminder of a program set for Nov. 7, 2024, at St. Clare Church at 1411 Cross St., O'Fallon that is themed "From Southern Illinois To Ukraine: A Faith Response by HSHS.

Those in attendance will learn how HSHS hospitals in the Southern Illinois area are helping provide critical resources to healthcare facilities around the world, including Ukraine. The event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in O'Fallon.

Amid war in Ukraine, Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach – a global health affiliate of HSHS – has shipped five 40’ containers of requested medical supplies and equipment to Ukrainian hospitals. HSHS hospitals in southern Illinois, including St. Elizabeth’s Hospital-O’Fallon, St. Joseph’s Hospital-Breese, St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland and Holy Family Hospital-Greenville, contributed to the effort to support Ukrainian hospitals in both rural and urban areas who are delivering health care to their communities, even with an influx of internal refugees and both civilians and soldiers wounded by war.

“From Southern Illinois to Ukraine: A Faith Response by HSHS” will be presented by Erica Smith, Executive Director of Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach. In April 2024, Smith joined Vatican representatives to travel to Ukraine and learn about the impact of donations. She will talk about her experiences meeting with Ukrainian physicians, health care administrators, and community leaders throughout the country and also describe how Mission Outreach continues to support recovery and rebuild efforts in Ukraine, even as the war continues.

In addition, attendees will learn more about Mission Outreach’s global impact and their advocacy for ethical responses to crises through responsible medical donations and other programs.

“I’m excited to highlight the connection that our HSHS hospitals in southern Illinois have, through various medical surplus recovery programs, to the work Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach does in both the U.S. and other countries,” said Chris Klay, President and CEO, HSH Southern Illinois Market. “Global health work is happening right here!”

To attend “From Southern Illinois to Ukraine: A Faith Response by HSHS,” please RSVP to Teri.Mustain@hshs.org. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served at the event.

