HIGHLAND - Leaps of Love, a Highland-based nonprofit, supports families impacted by childhood brain tumors and the long-term effects of childhood cancer, offering hope, strength, and encouragement.

Their mission is to connect and encourage families impacted by childhood cancer through retreats, support for bereaved parents, and survivor programs for ages 18+.

Leaps of Love celebrated their 15th year in 2025, and as they continue to grow, the concern of funding is always a challenge.

In 2022, a group of young men created the 24-Hour Laps for Leaps endurance race at Highland Speedway to support Leaps of Love. Although founder Traci Riechmann initially thought it would be a long and tedious event, it became the most fun and emotional fundraiser she experienced. Participants worked together in the pits, helping each other keep cars running, while competing fiercely on the track to see who could complete the most laps in 24 hours. The camaraderie and competitive spirit were all for raising awareness of childhood cancer and funding for Leaps of Love. Since its debut, the committee has raised close to $250,000.

This year, 40 teams will compete at Highland Speedway, starting Friday, 9/19/25, at 7pm and ending Saturday, 9/20/25, at 7pm.

Along with the 40 teams, a Mayoral Challenge will take place between a few mayors from the communities where the teams are based, competing to see who can accumulate the most laps within their designated one-hour slot.

Enjoy food trucks, Kids Zone, Driver Challenges, a balloon launch, spectator camping, and a Saturday vendor fair. Admission: $10 for grandstands (12 and under free), $20 pit passes (all ages). Admission covers all 24+ hours.

Teams are currently seeking lap sponsors, flat-rate sponsors, and/or event sponsors. This is also a Team competition to raise funds for Leaps of Love. The Team that raises the most funds wins a trip for 10 to the Lake of the Ozarks. Also, the teams will be decorating their cars to try and win the Show N Shine award.

Don't miss this memorable, family-friendly event—bring your friends and family for a great cause!

Join us to support Leaps of Love and make a difference!

For more information, follow us on FB Facebook or on our website 24 Hr. Laps for Leaps

