ALTON – The Mission Partners in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Women’s Pavilion birthing center welcomed little Oliver David Carlisle as its Leap Year baby at 3:44 p.m. on Monday, February 29.

Son of Michael and Heather of Rosewood Heights, Oliver weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins his siblings: Mariah (age 11), Macei (age 9) and Madisyn (age 5).

They will celebrate Oliver’s birthday on March 1.

The Leap Year birthday celebration runs in the Carlisle family, as Michael’s young cousin, Jayde, celebrated her Leap Year birthday on Monday as well!

