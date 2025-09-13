BRIGHTON - Leanne Muenstermann AIFD, CFD, ICD, ICPF, owner and lead designer of Leanne's Pretty Petals, has achieved one of the floral industry's highest honors by being inducted into the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD), an elite organization that recognizes exceptional skill, artistry, and dedication in floral design. With only about 1,250 accredited members worldwide, AIFD represents the pinnacle of professional accomplishment within the floral industry.

To earn this distinction, Leanne successfully completed AIFD's rigorous two-part evaluation process. Candidates must first pass an extensive written examination on floral terms, techniques, and traditions, requiring a minimum score of 80%. Those who advance then face the hands-on design evaluation, one of the most demanding tests in the floral industry.

Within just 4 hours, candidates are challenged to create five floral designs across required categories: Weddings- designs such as bridal bouquets or wedding party florals

Sympathy- funeral or celebration of life arrangements

Flowers to wear- wearable art such as corsages, floral jewelry, or hairpieces

Arrangements- designs for events, presentations, or daily use

Designer's Choice- a freeform creation showcasing creativity and mastery

Each design is judged on strict professional standards including mechanics, balance, proportion, unity, depth, focal emphasis, movement, color, creativity, and interpretation of the category. Candidates are given identical materials and only allowed to bring five floral tools into the testing room, ensuring the focus remains solely on artistry, innovation and technical skill. Candidates do not know what they will be asked to design or the materials that will be used until they enter the testing room.

"This recognition is truly the highlight of my career," said Leanne. "Becoming an AIFD member has been a goal of mine for years and affirms the years of dedication, practice, and passion I've poured into floral design. I am honored to join such an esteemed group of designers from around the world."

AIFD members are recognized globally for their artistry, commitment to excellence, and contributions to advancing the floral industry. Through ongoing education, community engagement, and design innovation, AIFD florists set the standard for professional floral design.

Leanne was formally inducted into AIFD at the annual Symposium which was held in July in Palm Springs, CA. She joins the select group of floral artists who have demonstrated the highest level of professional floral expertise.

For more information about Leanne and Leanne's Pretty Petals in Brighton, please visit 102 N Main St. Brighton, brightonilflowershop.com or call 618-372-3332.

