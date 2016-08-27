(Busch Stadium) There is still much to be answered regarding St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Mike Leake being diagnosed with shingles, but manager Mike Matheny provided a little more information during his Saturday pregame media session.

“Monday was the first day that we go word of it so we kind of left him at home,” shared Matheny. “Not seeing great progress. He’s just been wiped out and obviously, there’s some pain involved.”

The disabled list has not yet been discussed for Leake, who was being re-evaluated by doctors today.

“Early on conversations, they thought they got it right out of the gate–maybe in the first 24 hours which then would lead to be kind of a shorter stint,” said Matheny. “But it’s hanging on pretty strong now. They’re going to get another look at him today and have a little more information.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cardinals are not completely unfamiliar with shingles–former manager Tony La Russa had to deal with the issue in 2011.

“It’s not in his eye like Tony had,” said Matheny. “But the spot he has is apparently very painful and that’s what we’ve heard in the past is to be expected.”

Around mid-week, the determination was made that Leake would be unable to make today’s start and Alex Reyes would get the nod.

“Kind of got him a little more prepared Wednesday-ish maybe Thursday,” said Matheny. “It’s actually kind of nice that we didn’t have to broadcast this, that he could just go about his business and just continue what he’s been doing. That’s what we’re hoping for, not do any more or do any less, just do what you’ve been doing–not just here, but most of the season and continue to build on the positive start that he’s had.”

Due to the rest and preparation–and starting being in the not too distant past, Matheny was not concerned about any limitations on Reyes.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI