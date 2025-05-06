ROXANA - Roxana High School’s Leah Newton broke a 20-year-old triple jump school record with a leap of 10.31 meters (33 feet, 10 inches) recently. Newton has been a standout athlete for the Shells in 2025, excelling in multiple events including the triple jump, high jump, hurdles, sprints, and relays.

Leah is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

In addition to her record-breaking triple jump, Newton has posted a season-best high jump of 4 feet, 10 inches. She placed second in the high jump at the East Alton-Wood River Relays, the Roxana Home Co-ed Meet, and the Madison County Small Schools Championships. Newton also secured victories at the Roxana Home Co-ed Meet and the Madison County Small Schools Meet.

Her personal records this season include a 14.24-second 100 meters, 1:08.83 in the 400 meters, 17.94 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, and 56.04 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.

Roxana head girls' track and field coach Julie Akal commented on Newton’s recent performances, saying, “Leah Newton has had several good days throughout the season."

Newton’s versatility and consistent results across events have made her a key contributor to the Roxana track and field team this season, Coach Akal said.

