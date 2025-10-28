ROXANA - Roxana posted a straight-set victory over Metro East Lutheran in the opening match of the Roxana Regional girls volleyball tournament on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. The Roxana team won with scores of 25-18 and 25-21, advancing to the next round of the competition.

Leah Newton and Hope Stewart-Sperry led the team in kills, each recording five, while Tatum Shaw and Josie Brannon contributed three kills apiece. Daisy Daugherty and Hayley Schlemer added one kill each. Daugherty also led in assists with 14, facilitating Roxana’s offense throughout the match.

Defensively, Kylee Slayden led the team with 15 digs, supported by Ava Cherry and Leah Newton with five digs each. Tatum Shaw, Daisy Daugherty, Lilli Ray, and Karsyn Kamp also contributed to the defensive effort with multiple digs. Newton and Stewart-Sperry each recorded one block.

Serving was a strong point for Roxana, with Shaw and Slayden each recording two aces. Slayden also led the team in points scored with 12, followed by Kamp with five, Shaw and Cherry with four each, and Daugherty and Ray with one point each.

Roxana’s balanced performance on offense and defense helped them secure the victory and maintain momentum in the regional tournament.

