SPRINGFIELD – Wednesday, May 8, 2025 the League of Women Voters of Illinois (LWVIL) returned to Springfield to lobby their state legislators. LWVIL is a nonpartisan organization that takes action on issues it has studied and reached consensus on.

LWVIL augmented this year’s Lobby Day with a team of trained volunteers who make up LWVIL’s newly-minted Volunteer Lobby Corps. After a day of orientation led by experienced members of the team, the Lobby Corps was joined by additional League members for a day of in-person meetings with legislators from both sides of the aisle.

“LWVIL advocates to protect voting rights and advance a more equitable democracy,” explained LWVIL President Becky Simon. “The League stands up for social justice issues because systemic inequities prohibit people from participating equally in our democracy.”

This year, LWVIL focused on protection of Constitutional rights and equity in education and housing. Local Leagues were also encouraged to discuss matters of importance to their members, including managing environmental waste and protecting aquifers from potential contaminants.

Bills our members supported:

HB3363 Public Defender Act (FAIR Act)

SB1181 Public Expression Protection

HB2545 Supportive Housing Appeals

SB1988 College Press as Pubic Media

HB3247 No Denial of Public Ed for Non-Citizen

Founded in 1919, the League of Women Voters of Illinois is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy and does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates. With over 100 years of experience and more than 800 local and state affiliations, the League is one of America’s most trusted grassroots organizations. Membership in the League is open to people ages 16 and over. For further information, visit lwvil.org.

