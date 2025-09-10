CHICAGO — In the shadow of midterm gerrymandering wars for U.S. Congressional seats, Illinois voters may soon face a new ballot measure aimed at curbing partisan map-drawing for legislative districts within Illinois set to take effect after the 2030 census.

Partisan gerrymandering reduces political debate and competition in our elections. It also serves to predetermine the outcome of our elections, robbing voters of a truly representative government. That is why the League of Women Voters of Illinois is endorsing the latest effort by Fair Maps to amend the state constitution and move our state a step closer to having legislative districts that reflect our voting population.

The League acknowledges that the proposed amendment falls short of our larger objectives, including map-drawing that is fully independent of the Illinois state legislature, a process that is subject to open meetings, transparency, and input from our communities, and a commission that is structured to drive consensus rather than simple majority decision-making. But given the history of Illinois Supreme Court rulings that limit what citizens may do via referendum, the League is choosing to focus on what voters could gain from the current proposal.

For example, the amendment removes the Illinois General Assembly’s authority to unilaterally draw maps in secret and at the behest of party leaders. Instead, selected state legislators will play a minority role on a smaller commission. Likewise, the commission will create greater balance of representation from the major parties rather than skewing to the party in power at the time.

And finally, the language is more proscriptive as to what constitutes “compact and contiguous” districts, providing an avenue for voters to challenge bad maps that diminish their representation.

Far from perfect, and offering no guarantees, it is a step in the right direction.

With 2030 only a few election cycles away, the League of Women Voters endorses this amendment as progress that has been unattainable for over a decade. But our work will not end here. Together with pro-democracy allies, we will continue pressing for independent, transparent, community-driven maps—and we invite Illinois voters to join us.

The League of Women Voters of Illinois is a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy and does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates. With over 100 years of experience and more than 800 local and state affiliations, the League is one of America’s most trusted grassroots organizations.

