CHICAGO AND WASHINGTON, DC — The League of Women Voters of Chicago, League of Women Voters of Illinois and League of Women Voters of the US issued the following joint statement in response to the threat of deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago.

“The President has once again threatened to deploy the National Guard with a rationale of lies—this time to Chicago—against the wishes of local and state officials and the general public.

“The League of Women Voters stands with Governor Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Johnson, and echoes the position that there is no justification for this action. Chicago is not experiencing any emergency that requires federal force. The President's threats are nothing more than bullying and retaliation against an American city and a sovereign state for not bowing to his personal agenda.

“We've seen in DC and Los Angeles how the presence of federal troops does nothing to make residents and businesses safer. Terror and intimidation are not a solution to crime or to the problems plaguing low-income neighborhoods, the homeless, and Black and Brown communities which have been subjected to decades of underinvestment.

“We cannot stand by while the President of the United States paints the city of Chicago through a twisted lens of hatred, disdain and superiority. Chicago is a vibrant city known for its work ethic and a rich history that includes music, art, food, and cultural diversity. It is a beautiful Midwest city that reflects what truly makes our country great.

“The League of Women Voters is proud to have been founded in Chicago in 1920, and we stand now with the city and its people.

“The League strongly condemns the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago and every other American city without cause.”

