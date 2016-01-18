Last year at the St. Louis Cardinals Winter Warm-Up, Kolten Wong shared he would be open to the idea of batting lead-off. This year, it was the second baseman who was suggesting the move would be to his preference.

“I would love to be lead-off,” stated Wong while speaking at the team’s Winter Warm-Up on Sunday. “Seeing what Carp did last year–the power numbers he put up. You have me in lead-off, I’ll get to scoring positions or if I’m going from first and he hits one in the gap, I’m going to score.

“It’s definitely adding different things to the lineup that we can score more runs, I think that’d be a good thing for us to do. If Mike has me at eighth, I’m more than happy to be at eight too. We’ll see what happens, but hopefully number-one is the spot.”

On Monday, his manager had a chance to respond to the idea.

“I love it,” said Mike Matheny of Wong’s preference. “I’m challenging these guys all the time. What is it that you want to do? What’s the player that you want to be. Get a real good idea of what that looks like and then help us try to figure out how to help you. Then put those goals and aspirations together and realize that we’re going to put this puzzle together the best that we can. But if you believe that’s something you can do for this team to help us, how would we not be better? These guys are so highly motivated, so highly talented, how can we not better utilize what they bring to the table. Then they’re able to go about and make radical transformations to how they go about their game.”

Matheny cited Matt Carpenter as a prime example of “a guy who redefined himself as a hitter last year and the kind of guy, I think, is serving as a great example for how our players can make those adjustments depending on what the need of the team is. We have some very selfless players that are willing to do what we need them to do.”

Wong hit .277 (13,47) leading off 51 games for St. Louis in 2015. He drew three walks and struck out six times for a .333 OBP.

“For me to hear that from Kolten is kind of just him looking at the landscape of our club and thinking, ‘How can I jump into this and help us more.’ and he thinks him being at the top of the order could allow him freedom to do other things,” continued Matheny. “I’m excited to watch what he does. So now we go in and compete, take advantage of the great weather in Jupiter and the opportunity to go watch these guys shine and see what they did all winter.”

As far as Wong wanting to get as much work at lead-off in Spring Training if batting first would indeed be the plan, Matheny wasn’t quite ready to go that far with his enthusiasm.

“Did he tell us who was batting second and third,” quipped the skipper. “We take what we’ve got. We have a guy who is motivated to do something different, and we just continue to build on that. We keep asking questions. There are opportunities that come up all the time, especially in Spring Training where we have guys bouncing around in and out of the lineup all the time. There will be opportunities for Kolten. But, once again, we have to look at what’s best for our club, and not try and draw it all up.

“I know it’s great talk this time of year to try to put it all together. But I don’t think it’s fair to the guys that are out there doing the work right now. I want to see them. I want to see how they’re doing. Let’s watch how their swing looks. We have a couple weeks of work to really get an idea of what is it this guy can do right now that maybe he didn’t do before, and then what are our needs and get a better idea of what the puzzle looks like as a whole. That’s part of the goal. We get the guys ready, health wise, but then we also have to see the pieces throughout spring. And I don’t think it’s a great idea to make up our mind ahead of time when these guys spend the whole winter working and preparing and trying to improve in certain ways. We’ll wait and see, and after that, we’ll adjust.”

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, St. Louis Baseball Weekly, Bill Greenblat/UPI