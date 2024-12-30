Former President Jimmy Carter, who served from 1977 to 1981 and became a prominent humanitarian after leaving office, passed away recently, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders across the nation.

President-Elect Donald Trump issued comments on the passing of the country's 39th president in two Truth Social posts. Carter, 100, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Ga.

"I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History," Trump said on Truth Social.

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker expressed his condolences, stating, “President Jimmy Carter truly exemplified what it meant to live a life full of service. His towering legacy of compassion for others set a standard that will always be remembered.” Pritzker extended his sympathies to the Carter family, hoping that “his memory be a blessing.”

Chairman Glenn 'GT' Thompson of Pennsylvania's 15th Congressional District also reflected on Carter’s impact, saying, “Penny and I join the nation in mourning the loss of Jimmy Carter — a President, Governor, State Senator, and dedicated leader who represented the state of Georgia and the American people with honor and distinction.” Thompson highlighted Carter’s humble beginnings on a family farm in Plains, Georgia, noting that these roots instilled values that guided his decades-long career as a public servant.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones remembered Carter as “a bold truth-teller” who dedicated his life to serving others, particularly “the least of these.” She commended his commitment to servant leadership throughout his life.

Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton emphasized Carter’s legacy as a champion for equity and justice. She recalled his 1971 gubernatorial address where he declared, “the time for racial discrimination is over.” Stratton noted that Carter’s efforts to dismantle inequitable policies and create opportunities for all contributed to a stronger and more unified country. She offered her condolences to the Carter family and expressed support for a grieving nation.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said, “Jimmy Carter proved that excellence in public service can extend beyond the White House. His life was an inspiration to those of us who aspire to lead a life of service."

Durbin added his thoughts for the family:

“I offer my condolences to the entire Carter family, to his friends and former staff members, and to the untold millions of people throughout the world whose lives are better because Jimmy Carter lived.”

As tributes continue to pour in, the legacy of Jimmy Carter as a leader and humanitarian remains influential, inspiring many to pursue equity and justice in their communities.

