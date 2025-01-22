ST. LOUIS - This week, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, and Alderwoman Pamela Boyd, along with support from Greater St. Louis, Inc., announced an agreement for the investment of funds from the Rams settlement. Through a series of amendments, the new TRANSFORM ACT combines components of Board Bill 153, sponsored by Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, and Board Bill 131, sponsored by Alderwoman Pamela Boyd, representing weeks of negotiations between the bill sponsors, the business community, and the Mayor’s Office.

“The changes being introduced to this bill are a reflection of governing at its best,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “I want to thank Alderwoman Sonnier, Alderwoman Boyd, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and my own staff for working diligently to make this compromise happen.”

“It has been an honor to work with Mayor Jones, Alderwoman Boyd, and the business sector to create legislation providing such a historic example of collaboration and public-private partnership to benefit all St. Louisans,” said Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier.

The amendments being introduced will incorporate two new funds – one $74 million fund focused on Downtown St. Louis and another $40 million fund focused on North St. Louis. They will also tailor funds intended for childcare, postsecondary education and training, and workforce development toward employees of the City of St. Louis and their children.

The fund focused on North St. Louis will be for mobility infrastructure improvements, redeveloping vacant property, preserving and creating housing, and supporting small businesses located in North St. Louis.

“Neighborhoods in North St. Louis and Southeast St. Louis want to contribute to our City – with jobs, with businesses, with investment,” said Alderwoman Pamela Boyd. “What I am most excited about is that this bill is making a commitment to the future of my community. This agreement tells my constituents that they are not forgotten, and that the City is investing in them. That is priceless.”

The Downtown fund will specifically allocate $30 million to mobility infrastructure and $11 million for the acquisition of the Railway Exchange Building. The remaining funds will be used to preserve or create housing, address vacancy, and support the relocation of businesses to downtown. Accessing these funds will require a 1:1 private match from Greater St. Louis, Inc. (GSL), whose investors have publicly expressed their willingness to exceed that with at least a 2:1 match for many projects.

“This new framework makes long-overdue investments in disinvested neighborhoods in North and Southeast St. Louis to help strengthen and stabilize those communities and attract new residents. And it invests in the revitalization of Downtown, the front door and economic engine of St. Louis,” said Dustin Allison, interim CEO of GSL. “This agreement is a major step toward getting St. Louis growing again.”

In addition, disinvested areas in both North St. Louis and Southeast St. Louis will further receive targeted support under this compromise. Projects in those areas for mobility infrastructure, housing, and neighborhood economic development will receive a boost in points during the scoring of potential projects to receive money through the relevant funds in BB 153.

