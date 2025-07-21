EAST ST. LOUIS — A federal judge sentenced Daniel Robert, 48, of Houston, Texas, to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of leading a cocaine trafficking operation that transported more than 325 kilograms of the drug to Southern Illinois.

Robert, also known as Dewayne Robert, was convicted following an eight-day trial on charges including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to obstruct justice, witness tampering, and attempted witness tampering. The drug operation, active from January 2014 to August 2018, was responsible for trafficking an estimated 327 kilograms of cocaine, according to court documents.

“Large-scale drug traffickers who profit from poisoning our communities with dangerous narcotics and then try to obstruct justice through threats or intimidation will be held fully accountable under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “This life sentence reflects the seriousness of the crimes committed and underscores the Justice Department’s commitment to dismantling drug trafficking operations.”

The evidence presented at trial showed Robert recruited and employed multiple couriers to deliver drugs and collect proceeds. After his arrest, he attempted to obstruct justice by trying to improperly influence a witness.

The indictment charged the following area defendants:

Jeffrey Taylor, 42, of Alton, Illinois, also known as “King,” pleaded guilty to several charges related to methamphetamine and cocaine distribution, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, multiple counts of methamphetamine distribution, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and money laundering conspiracy.

Shermiya Renolds-Ray, 30, of Alton, Illinois, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, one count of distribution of meth, two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute meth, and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Stephanie Reynolds, 47, of Godfrey, Illinois, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, two counts of distribution of meth, two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, and one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute meth.

Simbiat Soetan, 36, of East St. Louis, Illinois, also known as “Simba,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth.

“Several communities in Southern Illinois will rest easier tonight knowing that Daniel Robert has been sentenced to a lifetime in federal prison,” said Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Davis. “Robert was responsible for moving an estimated $1 million worth of cocaine in and around Illinois. Let this serve as a reminder that the DEA will work relentlessly to remove these poison-pushing criminals from our communities and put them behind bars.”

"The outcome of this case highlights the tireless efforts of every law enforcement agency involved in this investigation," said IRS Criminal Investigation St. Louis Special Agent in Charge William Steenson. "The fact that Daniel Robert has been sentenced to life in prison for his actions should serve as a warning to others involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. They will be aggressively pursued and brought to justice."

As part of the prosecution, the Government seized one black Mercedes car and one silver Chevrolet truck used in the conspiracy.

DEA St. Louis and IRS Criminal Investigation contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Dean and Amanda Fischer are prosecuting the case.

The indictment also charged co-defendants:

Daniel Matthew, 50, of Richmond, Texas, also known as “B Dog”, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Lloyd Parker, 36, of Hutchinson, Kansas, also known as “PJ”, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth, one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, two counts of distribution of meth, two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth and one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute meth.

Michael Martin, 51, of Meridian, Mississippi, also known as “Cuz”, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Shataya Moore, 27, of Richmond, Texas, also known as “Taya”, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Talishia Shannon, 38, of Rossville, Tennessee, also known as “T”, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

Lendarious Hayes, 28, of Meridian, Mississippi, also known as “Lil Daddy”, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

