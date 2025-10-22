Bill Kinkel with Genesis Wealth Management Group recommends focusing first on controllables—risk, allocation, spending, and timing—then pursue returns with discipline.

Markets move the headlines, but the most durable progress rarely starts with a ticker—it starts with a plan. While investment returns matter, many households fixate on performance first and postpone the work that actually makes performance useful: building a detailed, resilient financial plan. Constructed correctly, a plan provides clarity and confidence, and it leaves room to adjust goals—like retirement dates—without losing direction.

Start with what you can control

Risk done right: establish both risk tolerance (feelings) and risk capacity (financial ability to absorb risk) before chasing returns.

Purpose-built allocation: align asset allocation and rebalancing with goals and timelines—not headlines.

Cash-flow discipline: set a spending policy and savings rhythm that can flex as life changes.

Tax-aware structure: use smart account selection and tax-efficient withdrawal strategies to keep more of what markets give you.

Healthcare in-plan: coordinate Medicare and long-term care planning within the plan rather than treating them as separate, one-off decisions.

And what you can’t control

You can’t control markets or the news cycle. You can control preparation—scenario-testing for downturns, aligning cash reserves with spending needs, and a disciplined review cadence that keeps the plan on course when volatility shows up.

A project-managed approach

At Genesis Wealth Management Group, Bill coordinates a partnered team of CFP® professionals to build and maintain your plan. That unified structure keeps investment, tax, income, healthcare, and estate considerations aligned, so recommendations are coordinated—not piecemeal.

"Performance matters, but process protects. Lead with the plan, and the portfolio has a job to do," says Bill Kinkel, Investment Advisor Representative at Genesis Wealth Management Group.

When you lead with a plan, you get:

Clarity: what you own, why you own it, and how it funds your life.

Confidence: decisions grounded in data and trade-off analysis—not hunches.

Coordination: investments, taxes, healthcare, and legacy planning working together.

Course corrections: clear triggers to adjust contributions, spending, or retirement timing.

