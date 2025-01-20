GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s student news publication, The Bridge, took the top awards in general excellence at this fall’s Illinois Community College Journalism Association conference.

“I am incredibly proud of our team,” Editor in Chief Jeannette Carrington said. “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of each staff member. It is not only encouraging for our current efforts but also a significant boost for everyone's resumes and future careers, whether they choose to pursue journalism or any other field. These awards highlight the exceptional skills and commitment of our team, and I am confident that this recognition will open many doors for all of us.”

Carrington herself won five awards, the most of any staff member.

Altogether, the 2023-2024 staff netted 22 awards:



News Story (Division II) - First Place: Isabelle Flener, “Beloved College HR Coordinator Leaves a Lasting Legacy of Compassion and Service”

News Story (Division II) - Honorable Mention: Jeannette Carrington, Alex Hartmann, “Harmony and Wisdom: LC’s Inspiring MLK Commemoration Embraces Education and Equity”

News Column (Division II) - First Place: Jeanette Carrington, “Race and Ethnicity Column”

News Column (Division II) - Second Place: Kal Weiss, “The Trimpe Student Lab Should Be Open After Hours”

Sports Story (Division II) - Third Place: Irene Ruiz, “Resilience and Transformation for Our Basketball Teams”

Sports Story (Division II) - Honorable Mention: Irene Ruiz, “Men’s Baseball Trailblazers Accept the Challenge of the Upcoming Season”

Feature Writing (Division II) - Third Place: Taylor Smith, “The Hate Within the Puzzle Piece: Why Autism Speaks is a Hate Group”

Headline (Division II) - Second Place: Kal Weiss, “Construction at LC Makes for a Detour”

Headline (Division II) - Honorable Mention: Jeannette Carrington, “Brushstrokes of Brilliance: L&C’s 19th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition”

News Photo (Division II) - First Place: James Pepper, “A Night of Magic and Color: The Balloon Glow Festival 2023”

Sports Photo (Division II) - First Place: James Pepper, “Resilience and Transformation for Our Basketball Teams”

Sports Photo (Division II) - Third Place: James Pepper, “Men’s Baseball Trailblazers Accept the Challenge of the Upcoming Season”

Feature Photo (Division II) - First Place: James Pepper, “Echoes of Heritage: Celebrating African American Culture at SIUE’s Black Theater Workshop”

Feature Photo (Division II) - Second Place: Isabelle Flener, “Sure Beats Going Home: A Gavin O’Brien Concert”

Front Page Design (Division II) - First Place: Avalon Eales, “September 2023 Page A1”

Page Design (Division II) - Second Place: Avalon Eales, “December 2023 Page B1”

Page Design (Division II) - Third Place: Avalon Eales, “October 2023 Page A1”

Graphics (Division II) - First Place: Jeannette Carrington, “Black History Month 2024”

Editorial Writer of the Year (overall) - Honorable Mention: Jeannette Carrington, Kal Weiss

News Story of the Year (overall) - Second Place: Kal Weiss

Mike Foster General Excellence Award (overall) - First Place: The Bridge

Best Student Media (Division II) - First Place: The Bridge

"The Bridge students are dedicated to campus news, and these awards recognize their fantastic efforts,” Former Bridge Advisor Louise Jett said. “I hope they are not only proud of the awards but also of the profound, positive impact they have on the college overall. I know I am so proud of them."

The Bridge is a student organization at Lewis and Clark and the only one that doubles as a source of income for its members. They are currently hiring editors, writers, photographers and designers for the Spring 2025 semester.

Although the staff no longer produces a print version of the paper, The Bridge manages a news website, social media presence, and a weekly email blast for faculty, staff and students.

“It’s a great opportunity to get your work published, which looks great on a resume no matter your major, and get paid doing it,” Advisor Laura Inlow said. “As a bonus, working on a news staff in college is the perfect opportunity to make friends who will last well beyond graduation.”

To apply, students must be enrolled at Lewis and Clark in at least one credit hour. Pay is minimum wage. Applications can be found on the college’s website at https://www.lc.edu/current-students/campus-life/the-bridge.html. Visit The Bridge online at thelcbridge.com.

