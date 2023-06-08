GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Project READ volunteer tutor, Sharon Eberlin, has earned a 2023 Spotlight on Service Award, presented by Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias.

Eberlin was among only 10 exemplary volunteer tutors statewide to receive this honor in a May 10 ceremony held at the Illinois State Library in Springfield.

According to Project READ Coordinator Sheila Vaughn, Eberlin puts in two and three times the amount of time asked of tutors. In March 2020, Eberlin took on the challenge of tutoring online, helping her English as a Second Language (ESL) student secure a full-time job.

“She is outstanding in motivating her tutees and in finding ways to communicate with them,” Vaughn said. “In her four years with Project READ, she has participated in every one of our extracurricular tutor activities, mentored new tutors and has taken the initiative to learn Spanish and Vietnamese to better serve her students.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Following her retirement, Eberlin decided to pursue tutoring after seeing a Project READ flyer at Hayner Library.

“I love working with ESL students,” she said. “They have such a desire to learn and are willing to put in the time to achieve their goals.”

While many tutors prefer to work face-to-face, Eberlin embraces technology.

“I am so happy that Zoom and Facetime are available as tools to work with my learners,” Eberlin said. “Working online has allowed us to put in more than one hour a week, which is more beneficial to them.”

Project READ is a program designed to serve individuals, age 17 and older, providing them with supported practice in basic reading, math and English language skills. The program matches students with trained volunteer tutors from the community.

For more information on Project READ, visit www.lc.edu/Project_Read_Tutoring or contact Vaughn at svaughn@lc.edu.

More like this: