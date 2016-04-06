GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting an upcoming workshop for people who are overwhelmed and need support.

The workshop, entitled “Please, Help Me!,” will run from 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, in the Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141.

“This workshop is for students and community members who feel overwhelmed or depressed,” said Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Reed-Oliver. “Counselors will present attendees with strategies for overcoming struggles, addictions, grief and loss.”

Guest counselors will include Scott McKinney from Midwest Institute for Addictions, Lori Carr of Grace and Peace Counseling Institute, and Renee Bauer of L&C. Each will address their expertise.

“These professional counselors will address key areas like the basic, yet crucial, steps needed in order to overcome addictions, and strategies for overcoming grief, hurt and loss,” ReedOliver said. “Basic steps toward healing and the willpower to move forward will also be discussed.”

A representative from Options-Now will also be on hand to discuss pregnancy, the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, and strategies for coping with miscarriages.

The counselors will also each have a private table where attendees can talk one-on-one. Each attendee can visit a counselor’s booth in order to gather information or express concerns. “I believe attendees should have an opportunity to speak with each counselor independently, regardless of their situation,” Reed Oliver said. “This will ensure that those who may have struggles with addictions, be pregnant, have an incurable disease, or are grief stricken will not be isolated or pointed out from speculation.”

This workshop is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Those with questions can contact Reed Oliver ayreed@lc.edu.

To learn more about the Office of Diversity Inclusion visit www.lc.edu/Office_of_Diversity_and_Inclusion.

