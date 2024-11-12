EDWARDSVILLE - Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville will hold an Industrial Careers Open House on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

This career fair/networking event is open to both potential students and L&C alumni who would like to learn more about the careers available to them with training from L&C’s Process Operations Technology and Industrial Electricity programs.

According to Assistant Professor of Process Operations Technology Paul Kuebrich, those considering an industrial career will have the chance to speak directly to professionals who are actively engaged in the industrial sector.

“This will be an opportunity to ask questions, gain insights and network with individuals who have experience and knowledge,” he said. “You will be able to take a guided tour of our state-of-the-art facilities and labs, and see the environment in which you will gain hands-on skills that are in high demand by employers.”

Area employers will be there to provide first-hand information about available job opportunities and the qualities companies look for when filling these positions.

Allnex, a global leader in the production of industrial coating resins and additives with a site in East St. Louis, participated in last year’s fair. Site Manager James Wessel said Lewis and Clark faculty, staff, and students created a lively atmosphere as businesses presented job choices in local communities.

“Multiple students and parents engaged in open conversations regarding employment opportunities,” he said. “The communication link created between Allnex and Lewis and Clark will continue to yield positive results for both groups into the future. Qualified candidates will help build a stronger workforce, leading to reduced training time, improved operator quality, and successful employment for businesses.”

In addition to tours and networking opportunities, attendees can get L&C enrollment and financial aid information, as well as learn about scholarship opportunities.

The event will even feature demonstrations in N.O. Nelson’s professional-grade facilities.

The Industrial Careers Open House will run from 3-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in the Leclaire Room on the N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville.

Registration is recommended, but not required. Sign up at www.lc.edu/admissions/tour-campus/industrial-careers-open-house.html.

For more information, contact Kuebrich at (618) 468-5859 or pmkuebrich@lc.edu.

Enrollment for the Spring 2025 semester is underway. Contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

