GODFREY – English Professor Jen Fuhler and Student Success Specialist and Speech Adjunct Mary Busler have been chosen by their peers as Lewis and Clark Community College’s nominees for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s (ICCTA) Outstanding Full-Time and Adjunct Faculty Member awards.

The nominations, which were announced during January’s in-service week leading up to the spring semester, recognize the instructors’ high achievements.

Jen Fuhler, ICCTA Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Nominee

Fuhler, who is an English professor, was surprised when her name was called.

“I am humbled by this recognition from my colleagues,” Fuhler said. “I appreciate the freedom I have to research and explore new pathways, including competency-based education.”

Fuhler, who teaches First-Year English, Non-Western Cultures and Multicultural American Literature, was hired as a full-time faculty member in 2006.

As stated on the anonymous nomination form, Fuhler has been at the forefront of competency-based education (CBE) at L&C.

“She has traveled to a myriad of other colleges across the country to discuss the implementation of CBE and has been a thought leader in the development of the CBE modality as it relates to student learning. Jen was one of the first faculty members to embrace CBE at L&C and modify her courses to offer them through this course modality.”

Fuhler holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University, Master of Arts in English from Eastern Illinois University, and a Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning from Kansas State University.

She hopes to complete her Doctor of Education in Instructional Design and Technology from South College in 2025.

Fuhler designs her classes with the busy adult learner in mind, keeping the courses flexible, relevant and focused on the students’ life experience and critical thinking skills.

“I have a learner-centered approach and aim to continuously improve the student experience through technology, accessibility and current research in higher education,” she said.

Her empathetic approach to teaching allows her to help students who face difficulties in their pursuit of an education.

“The most challenging part of my job is not always being able to help students overcome personal obstacles in their lives that may prevent them from being successful in my class,” she said. “The most rewarding part is helping a student be successful when they didn’t think they would be.”

Mary Busler, ICCTA Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Nominee



Busler found herself at a loss for words when she heard the nomination.

“I felt so humbled that I was speechless,” Busler said. “Anyone who knows me understands that rarely happens.”

Busler, who has worked at L&C since 1991, is a specialist in L&C’s Student Success Center where she tutors students who need help with presentations.

In addition to her tutoring duties, she teaches several communications classes, including Public Speaking, Public and Private Communication, Interpersonal Communication, Small Group Communication, Intro-Organizational Communication, and Intro to Public Relations.

Her education includes a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Specialization in Marketing and Consumer Behavior and a Master of Arts in Speech Communication, both from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Busler has also co-authored two communications textbooks through Waveland Press: “The Key to Survival: Interpersonal Communication” and “Icebreaker: A Manual for Public Speaking.”

Her views on her program reflect her personality.

“Speech instructors are open, honest and ethical,” she said. “I believe through our training we are taught to be empathetic so we can relate to students on a level that encourages them to speak and gain confidence with human interaction.”

Her anonymous peer nominator describes Busler as an incredible asset to the college.

“Numerous times I have witnessed how her warmth and openness help students who come to her confused, nervous, underprepared or hungry. She accepts everyone for who they are, and her open heartedness, along with her professionalism and clear understanding of her subject matter, make her both a talented instructor and a wonderful co-worker.”

One of Busler’s many strengths is her forward-thinking approach to teaching.

“I like to teach to all learning styles, whether that is hands-on, lecture or demonstration,” she said. “Students learn in so many different ways that I like to adapt my teaching style to several learning modes within each class period.”

After 35 years of teaching, Busler plans to retire at the end of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The ICCTA will announce the winners of the Outstanding Full-Time and Adjunct Faculty awards at their annual convention and awards banquet in June.

For more information on L&C’s English and Speech programs, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

