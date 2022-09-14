GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is offering a free pre-apprenticeship construction course for those considering a career in the construction trades.

This class is open to anyone, 18 and over, who has an interest in a career in construction.

Students will receive expert training, a stipend, tools, personal protective equipment, construction-specific math instruction, as well as guidance in exploring construction careers and job placement assistance.

According to L&C Adult Education Outreach Specialist Jill Dupy, students will become OSHA-10 certified, CPR/First Aid certified and will earn an industry-recognized carpentry certificate, as well as forklift certification.

“There is a significant need for the trades in the Madison County area and we want to prepare the workforce to be ready to go to work in just a few months,” Dupy said. “This training program will put a candidate at the head of the line to jump into this career.”

Students must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license by graduation, complete appropriate assessments and be authorized to work in the United States.

The class will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Sept. 19-Dec. 8, at L&C’s Scott Bibb Center, 1004 E. 5th Street, Alton.

This program is funded in partnership with Madison County Employment and Training, in cooperation with Southwestern Illinois workNet and Revolution Workshop.

Pre-registration is required, call Sabrina Davis at (618) 468-4150.

To learn more about L&C Adult Education, visit the website at www.lc.edu/adulted.

