GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Adult Education program presented certificates to 16 students who completed the Solar Workforce Training program, which is among the workforce and economic development programs outlined by the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).

It is the goal of the CEJA to put Illinois on track to achieve 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

According to Solar Photovoltaic Instructor Kyle Barber, the legislation creates an automatic demand for trained workers statewide.

“Students will be trained to work in the sale, design and installation of solar energy systems,” he said. “The training will help them find employment anywhere renewable energy is being built.”

Both Alton Mayor David Goins and 111th District Representative Amy Elik were on hand to offer their congratulations.

Graduate Brooke Bennett of Alton learned about the program through other family members attending class at L&C’s Scott Bibb Center.

“I had no idea that the solar market is so wide open and burgeoning,” she said. “I plan on moving forward with continued training in storage for photovoltaic energy and maybe even education.”

Graduate Cameron Bartram of Medora encourages anyone with an interest in solar energy to get involved as soon as they can.

“It’s been a great experience, and I’ve learned a lot from it,” he said. “I’ve found I have a lot of interest in the energy sector.”

The next session of solar classes is scheduled to begin Feb. 3, 2025 and includes training on OSHA 10 and CPR/First Aid certification.

The program is free to qualifying individuals as defined by the CEJA.

For more information and to see if you qualify, contact CEJA Transition and Support Coordinator Julie Jobryce at (618) 468-4114 or jjobryce@lc.edu.

