EAST ST. LOUIS - Nursing students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s East St. Louis Higher Education Center toured the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Nursing March 11 as part of the Bridge to BSN program.

Students Loreal Perkins, Jordyn Akins and Gakia Ross are among those who will transfer to UMSL this fall, where they will pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

For more information on the East St. Louis Higher Education Center, call Assistant Director of Academic Affairs LaVeasey Carter at (618) 468-4011 or jolcarter@lc.edu.

