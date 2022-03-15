L&C’s East St. Louis Nursing Students Visit UMSLEAST ST. LOUIS - Nursing students from Lewis and Clark Community College’s East St. Louis Higher Education Center toured the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Nursing March 11 as part of the Bridge to BSN program.

Students Loreal Perkins, Jordyn Akins and Gakia Ross are among those who will transfer to UMSL this fall, where they will pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information on the East St. Louis Higher Education Center, call Assistant Director of Academic Affairs LaVeasey Carter at (618) 468-4011 or jolcarter@lc.edu.

More like this:

HSHS Names System Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive  
Mar 4, 2025
SIUE’s Dr. Jerrica Ampadu Lauded as a Woman of Distinction by YWCA Southwestern Illinois
Mar 13, 2025
East St. Louis Educator Morales' Commitment To Students Shines in LifeChanger Award Nomination
Mar 27, 2025
Powerful Performances Highlight East St. Louis High School Poetry Slam Success
4 days ago
Budzinski Announces $30 Million of Secured Disaster Aid Funding Across St. Clair County
3 days ago

 