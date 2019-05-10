GODFREY – Students in Lewis and Clark Community College’s College for Life program showed off their talents in the 2019 Spring Performance, May 7, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Each of the program’s classes were represented in the show, including music, drama, social studies, literature and oral communications. Following the performance, attendees had the chance to enjoy ice cream and view the College for Life artwork on display in the gallery.

To learn more about the program, visit www.lc.edu/disability.