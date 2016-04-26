GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has announced its College for Kids summer camp lineup for 2016.

As in previous years, parents and students will find a wide variety of enrichment classes to participate in this summer, including several brand new offerings and some returning favorites.

The public is invited to attend the College for Kids summer camp expo from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, on L&C’s Godfrey Campus. This free event will give parents and students an opportunity to meet instructors, preview summer camp activities, tour classrooms and receive early bird registration discounts.

There will be more than 50 College for Kids classes to choose from in Godfrey, Edwardsville, Carlinville and Bethalto.

Brand new offerings include will include LEGO Games, Young Fireman Academy, Podcasting, Sewing, Jr. Master Chef and Electrified Engineering. Returning favorites are the Lewis and Clark Junior Explorers, Horseback Riding, Minecraft Designers, Kitchen Chemistry and Tae Kwon Do.

“We’ve received several requests for full day classes, so we’ve created a few ‘Take Two’ options where students will take two classes in the same week, one in the morning and one in the afternoon,” said Assistant Director of CCL Katie Haas. “These combo classes feature two similar topics with different learning objectives to enhance the College for Kids experience.”

To view the complete College for Kids summer schedule, visit www.lc.edu/C4K or call (618) 468-5701 to request a printed copy.

