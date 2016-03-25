LCCC announces Spring 2016 musical offerings Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will offer a variety of upcoming events this spring, including Jazz on a Spring Evening, the Spring Choral Concert, and several Brown Bag events. All Lewis and Clark events are free and open to the public. Wednesday, March 30, at noon – Brown Bag event: “Music from the First Half of the 20th Century” – Bud Shultz and the “You Can’t Beat Experience” jazz band will perform in the Ringhausen Music Building.



Wednesday, April 6, at noon – Brown Bag event: “Trio of Trios” – This event will feature the music of Lewis and Clark faculty members Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski on violin, Teresa Crane on piano and Justine Aldridge playing cello, and will take place in the Ringhausen Music Building.



Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. – “Jazz on a Spring Evening” – The Lewis and Clark Jazz Band will play a variety of jazz selections in the Walter Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141.



Wednesday, April 13, at noon – Brown Bag event: “Bent Brass” – Come and see the Bi-State Quintet, featuring L&C faculty member David Drillinger with Wil Adams, Matt Geary, Dick Rogers and Kelley Kesterson, in the Ringhausen Music Building.



Saturday, April 16, at 7 p.m. – “A Russian Rendezvous” – This event will be presented by the Alton Symphony Orchestra, and will feature the music of Russian nationalism, including Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Glinka’s Ruslan, Ludmila, Mussorgsky, and more. The performance is in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (62 and over), $5 for teens, and free for children (12 and under). Lewis and Clark Community College faculty, staff, students are also free.

Saturday, April 16, at 7 p.m. – “A Russian Rendezvous” – This event will be presented by the Alton Symphony Orchestra, and will feature the music of Russian nationalism, including Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Glinka’s Ruslan, Ludmila, Mussorgsky, and more. The performance is in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (62 and over), $5 for teens, and free for children (12 and under). Lewis and Clark Community College faculty, staff, students are also free.

Wednesday, April 20, at noon – Brown Bag event: “Schubert” – This event will feature Lewis and Clark faculty and students playing the music of Franz Schubert in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Wednesday, April 20, at noon – Brown Bag event: “Schubert” – This event will feature Lewis and Clark faculty and students playing the music of Franz Schubert in the Ringhausen Music Building.

Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. – Spring Choral Concert – This concern will include performances by the Lewis and Clark Concert Choir and Riverbend Children’s Choir in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark.

Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. – Spring Choral Concert – This concern will include performances by the Lewis and Clark Concert Choir and Riverbend Children’s Choir in the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark.

Tuesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. – Lewis and Clark Student Recital – The annual student recital will showcase the talents of students in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Tuesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. – Lewis and Clark Student Recital – The annual student recital will showcase the talents of students in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel.

Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. – Music Preparatory Recital – Violin students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski will perform in the Ringhausen Music Building.



Saturday, April 30, at 2 p.m. – Music Preparatory Recital – Violin students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski will perform in the Ringhausen Music Building. Wednesday, May 4, at noon – Brown Bag event: The Liberation Organ Trio Brown Bag Event – This event will feature L&C Faculty member Tim Fischer and band mates Nathan Jatcko and Kyle Honeycutt, performing everything from jazz to rock and funk in the Ringhausen Music Building. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! For more information on any of these events, call the L&C Music office at (618) 468-4731. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending