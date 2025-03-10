GODFREY – In celebration of Women’s History Month, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Diversity Council will present “Melting Stereotypes: Women in Welding” with Netflix and YouTube star Stephanie Hoffman.

The event takes place at 11 a.m., Monday, March 10, at the Reid Memorial Library on the Godfrey Campus.

Stephanie Hoffman, a renowned welder, educator and advocate for women in skilled trades, has gained national recognition for her work in promoting diversity and inclusion in welding. As a former cast member of Netflix’s Metal Shop Masters and a prominent YouTube personality, she has been instrumental in challenging industry norms and empowering the next generation of tradeswomen.

“Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the achievements of women across all industries, and we are honored to have Stephanie Hoffman join us to shed light on the importance of gender equity in the workforce,” L&C History Professor Kelly Obernuefemann said. “Her experience and advocacy serve as an inspiration to students and professionals alike.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During her keynote presentation, Hoffman will share her journey in the welding industry, discuss the challenges women face in traditionally male-dominated fields, and offer insights on fostering a more inclusive workplace. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session and gain valuable advice on navigating careers in skilled trades.

The event is free and open to the public. Pizza will be provided.

For more information, contact Obernuefemann at (618) 468-4767 or kobernue@lc.edu.

About Stephanie Hoffman

Stephanie is an innovative leader in the welding and manufacturing industries working as a pipe welder, fabricator, educator and business owner for over two decades. Some of her most notable work was her role as co-host and judge on Netflix’s Metal Shop Masters and the American Welding Society’s YouTube series Metal America and ArcAdemy. She is currently working as the Manager of the Northeast Customer Experience Center for Miller Electric an ITW Welding Company, where she focuses on regional business development and engagement for customers and distributors.

More like this: