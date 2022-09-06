GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed about 250 guests to a culminating celebration of the Monticello Sculpture Gardens’ 10th annual summer garden show, “Budding Masterpieces,” Thursday evening.

The event featured free food, drinks, music, garden tours, crafts with The MAC (Macoupin Art Collective) bus, and a chance to play games on the Hatheway Cultural Center lawn with Trailblazers athletes. Guests were invited to take home a cut flower from Rudy’s Flower Truck, of St. Louis, as a souvenir.

“Budding Masterpieces” is open to the public for self-guided tours through September. Maps are available at the Campus Safety building at L&C’s north entrance.

To learn more about L&C’s Monticello Sculpture Gardens, contact Horticulture Manager Ethan Braasch at ebraasch@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/gardens.