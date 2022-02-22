L&C Welcomes Prospective Students with Discover Day ­ Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College opened its doors to area high school students and their parents Monday for Discover Day. Students had the opportunity to tour the campus and learn about the various degrees and certificates available through the programs offered at L&C. Pictured, academic advisors Samantha Ursch and Alex Ferguson assist a pair of visitors. Article continues after sponsor message For more information on L&C programs or to schedule a tour, contact Enrollment Services at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending