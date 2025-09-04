GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College welcomes seven new faculty members for the start of the Fall 2025 semester.



The group includes professionals in nursing, biology, emergency management services/paramedicine, graphic design and welding.



“We’re happy to welcome these professionals to the team at Lewis and Clark,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Sue Czerwinski said. “Our students will certainly benefit from the amount of experience and knowledge they bring to their respective programs."



Sara Clohessy, Assistant Professor of Nursing



A 2005 graduate of Lewis and Clark Community College’s Nursing program, Sara Clohessy went on to earn a Bachelor of Nursing from Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College in 2012, followed by a Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University in 2022.



She has over 20 years of experience in direct patient care, including critical care, emergency care, leadership and, most recently, acute care nursing education.



Eileen “Lee” Fraser, Coordinator and Assistant Professor, Certified Nursing Assistant Program



Lee Fraser is a Registered Nurse with undergraduate degrees in nursing and healthcare and a master’s degree in Gerontology. She is board certified in psychiatric/mental health nursing, with additional certifications in Faith Community Nursing and Lean Six Sigma.



Her experience includes service as a clinician, educator and administrator in hospital, community health and long-term care, as well as 17 years as a hospital surveyor for the Joint Commission on Healthcare Accreditation.



Tiffanie Fowlkes-Comninellis, Assistant Professor of Biology



A science educator since 2016, Tiffanie Fowlkes-Comninellis attended the University of Missouri - Kansas City for her undergraduate studies. She holds a Doctorate in Molecular Cell Biology from Washington University in St. Louis and is a graduate of the University of Missouri - St. Louis Teach-In-12 program.



Sean Hultz, Coordinator and Instructor, Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedicine Programs.



Article continues after sponsor message

A Gulf War Navy veteran with 25 years of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) experience, Sean Hultz has held positions in Critical Care Transport, EMS Management and Education.



He holds a Bachelor of History, with a concentration on American History, from Southern New Hampshire University and an Associate in Paramedic Technology from IHM Health Studies.



Jessie Jelinski, Associate Professor of Welding



Jelinski began her welding career at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Technology Education from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis., followed by a Master of Curriculum and Teaching from the University of Kansas.



Among her qualifications, Jelinski is a Wisconsin State weld test conductor and has had her work in curriculum development and improvement published through Wisc-Online, an open educational research library.



She has 14 years of teaching experience, including 12 years of welding at the post-secondary level.



Jacklyn Meyer, Instructor, Web/Graphic Design



With a Bachelor of Communication Design from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a Master of Art History and Visual Culture from Lindenwood University, Jacklyn Meyer has over 15 years of experience working in the fields of graphic design and photography.



Having worked with non-profit organizations, marketing firms and national brands, Meyer most recently served as an adjunct instructor at St. Charles Community College, teaching courses in typography, digital art and design history.



Her background includes freelance food photography, with her work being published in Feast Magazine, Missouri Life and Ladue News.



Grace Pitts, Instructor, Biology



After beginning her college career at Shawnee Community College, Pitts transferred to Southeast Missouri State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences and a Master of Biology.



While working with the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) monitoring tickborne diseases in southeast Missouri, Pitts confirmed and recorded a new cause of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever in the area.



For more information about the programs available at LC, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

More like this: