GODFREY – Roll up those sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club and donate blood to help the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center save lives.

The L&C Veterans Club will host the Winter KSHE-95 Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on this great campus and community event,” said Terry Lane, L&C director of Career and Veteran Services and Vets Club Advisor. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”

Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Winter Blood Drive T-shirt and KSHE-95 will be on campus for a live remote on Friday from 1-6 p.m.

To make an appointment to donate, call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at (866) 448-3253 or sign up online at www.bloodcenter.org/KSHE.

Please eat and hydrate well before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. Donors must present a photo ID to donate.

For more information, contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500. For more info on the L&C Veterans Club, visit www.lc.edu/Veterans_Club.

