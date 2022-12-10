GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club has joined forces with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to bring joy to area children in the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.

“This annual, nationwide toy drive offers a great and easy opportunity to help area kids have a happy Christmas,” L&C Director of Veteran and Career Services Terry Lane said. “Since it is a project of the Marine Corps Reserve, we can rest assured the toys will get to the kids who need them.”

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted until noon on Friday, December 16.

Article continues after sponsor message

Collection boxes can be found on the Godfrey Campus in Baldwin Hall, Room 2420, and in The Commons Café, located in the McPike Math and Science Complex. Toys can be dropped off at any time in the Campus Safety Office, located at the campus’ north entrance.

Veterans Club members will be available to pick up donations from those who are unable to make it to campus.

For more information, or to schedule items for pickup, contact Lane at (618) 468-5500 or tdlane@lc.edu.

More like this: