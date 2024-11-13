GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College celebrated the college’s and nation’s veterans during a speaker event, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Laurel “Buff” Burkel gave an inspirational speech about the story of her survival from a deadly helicopter crash and her continuing journey of healing, hope and perseverance.

Burkel spoke about the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of having a strong support group. She emphasized enjoying life’s positive and joyful moments to the fullest because there will always be obstacles and struggles to overcome.

For information on services for veterans at Lewis and Clark, visit https://www.lc.edu/student-services/veteran-services.html.