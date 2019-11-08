GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, in The Commons on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“We are proud to be working again with the American Red Cross on this great campus and community blood drive,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in this opportunity to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend, and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LewisClark1 or call 800-RED CROSS. Walk-ins are always welcome, but scheduling an appointment online helps the Red Cross make sure they have the right number of people and supplies on hand for the drive.

Those who wish to donate can streamline their donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history questions.

Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. Those donating must present a photo ID to give blood.

Anyone with questions can contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468–5500.

To learn more about L&C Veterans Services, visit www.lc.edu/veterans.

