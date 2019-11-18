GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Veterans Club is hosting a “Dining to Donate” event at the Applebee’s in Alton from 4-9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21.

Customers must present the flier to their server during the event, and the restaurant will donate 15 percent of their bill to the L&C Veterans Club.

The Veterans Club will use the proceeds to fund veteran and military-related activities on campus and in the community.

“In addition to this fundraiser, the Vets Club sells Krispy Kreme doughnuts on campus to raise money,” said Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “The club donates to a wide variety of area charities and also to the VA hospitals in St. Louis, where many veterans from all branches receive medical services. The fundraisers allow the Vets Club to donate several hundred dollars per year.”

The participating Applebee’s location is located at 319 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

To learn more, contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/veterans.

