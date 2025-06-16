GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College recently unveiled its 2025-2026 interactive mural by Graphic Design Alumna Grace Becker.

The mural, titled “You Can Overcome Anything,” takes inspiration from medieval manuscripts. Becker said visitors can pose with both the sword and shield or team up with a partner. She said she chose a dragon because they are large, malicious and seemingly impossible to defeat.

“The dragon symbolizes the great obstacles we face in life,” Becker said. “As someone on the verge of graduating, everything can seem big and scary – but if you face your fears head-on, you can overcome them.”

During her time at L&C, Becker worked at The Bridge, the student newspaper, as a layout editor and graphic designer. She was also a member of the pottery club and took part in the Juried Student Art Show. She even won first place in 2024 with her piece, “Self-portrait.”

“This year’s design truly embodies the spirit of what it means to be a community college student,” said The Bridge Advisor/Marketing & PR Manager Laura Inlow. “Stop by, grab a photo and share your images on social media with #LCmural so we can show it off to the entire community.”

At Edwardsville High School, Becker was an active member in the arts. She helped paint the statue in honor of Jason Steward, located on the football field, was a member of the National Art Honor Society, and won first place in Visual Arts for the Walgreens Expression Challenge in 2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

Becker plans to find a job in the field of graphic design while starting an online business where she can share her artistic work. With her knowledge of a wide variety of visual mediums, she hopes to continue perfecting her skills further while establishing her career.

Becker expressed gratitude to her parents and sister for their daily love and support. Becker said mentors from L&C, such as Angela Hung, Louise Jett, Elizabeth Sheck, and Odell Mitchell, supported her and helped her grow into the person she is now.

When asked what she liked about L&C overall, Becker said the encouraging faculty and classmates, as well as the numerous opportunities to give back to the community. Her favorite memory of L&C is the time she spent making art and working at The Bridge.

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Interactive Mural

An interactive mural is a piece of art that remains incomplete until the viewer becomes an integral part of it. The idea is to minimize the distance between the art and the viewer and blur those lines a bit – L&C encourages visitors to have fun and get creative. Share your photos and selfies on social media using #LCmural.

The mural also serves as a platform to showcase talented students who are passionate about art. Artists are chosen annually through a design contest, with a new mural installation each spring.

The Fall 2025 semester begins Aug. 25. Contact the Enrollment Office today at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu .

More like this: