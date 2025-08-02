GODFREY – New and returning Lewis and Clark Community College students are invited to the Godfrey Campus for Trailblazer Welcome Day, from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in preparation for the start of the fall semester.



This new event is designed to help students become familiar with campus and learn what resources and services are available to them at the college.



"Starting college can be overwhelming, especially for students who are the first in their families to attend," said Edwardsville Community Education Center (CEC) Coordinator Cathy Laramee. "This event aims to reduce some of that anxiety and stress by allowing students to explore the campus, locate their classrooms, and connect with individuals who are here to support them."



Laramee hopes students leave the event feeling a sense of belonging, knowing where to find help if they need it, and having more confidence about their future. She emphasized the importance of creating a positive first experience.



Students will check in at the Hatheway Cultural Center at 1 p.m. and attend a brief presentation, then can explore the campus at their own pace. They can take part in an interactive campus scavenger hunt to win prizes, visit the Student Welcome Center (enrollment, financial aid and the bursar), and obtain their parking passes from Campus Safety.



Article continues after sponsor message

Trailblazer Welcome Day is an opportunity for students to complete any last-minute tasks before the semester begins, helping them start the first week feeling organized and stress-free. Attendees will receive a special gift (while supplies last) and can enjoy complimentary snow cones.



In addition, the Student Welcome Center will stay open until 6 p.m., so students who need to access Enrollment, Financial Aid or Bursar services will have that opportunity while on campus.



Schedule of Events

1 p.m., Hatheway Cultural Center - Doors open

1:30 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center – President Trzaska's Welcome Address

2-4 p.m., Godfrey Campus - Campus scavenger hunt

4-6 p.m., Student Welcome Center remains open

Attendees should RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnt6Wb1EO2u2Piz4tKqGV7ZpmQu06IUKT0Njfu7dh8znfJbQ/viewform

Questions? Contact Laramee at (618) 468-5856 or claramee@lc.edu.



Students who still need to register can still do so until classes begin Aug. 25. Contact your advisor or the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

More like this: