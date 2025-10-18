1st Mid America Credit Union is just one of the dozens of area employers participating in LC’s Nov. 6 Career Fair.

GODFREYLewis and Clark Community College invites both students and members of the public to a Career Fair this November.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Those seeking full-time, part-time or seasonal employment are encouraged to bring their resumés and take advantage of the opportunity to interact with roughly 40 area employers that have positions to fill.

The Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6, in The Commons, located in the McPike Math and Science Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

According to LC Career Resource Specialist Terri DeWerff, the decision to hold a fall Career Fair, in addition to the regular spring event, came in response to area employers inquiring about on-campus recruiting options.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our goal is to provide an event for local employers and community partners to showcase their organizations and to connect job seekers with employment opportunities and resources,” DeWerff said. “We look forward to offering this networking opportunity on our campus.”

More than 40 area employers will participate in the event:

  • St. Louis County Police Department
  • Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm
  • Jersey Community Hospital
  • National Maintenance and Repair
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Midwest Career Source
  • Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES)
  • Missouri Veterans Home
  • Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice
  • Imperial Manufacturing Group
  • Carrollton Bank
  • Alton Community Unit School District #11
  • Caseyville Nursing and Rehab
  • Elementis Specialties
  • IBEW 649 Electrical Workers
  • 1st Mid America Credit Union
  • Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation
  • Argosy Casino
  • Illinois Department of Human Services
  • Madison County Employment and Training
  • Code Consultants, Inc. (CCI)
  • Illinois Army National Guard
  • Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center LLC
  • Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services
  • Morning Glory Home Care
  • Challenge Unlimited Inc.
  • The Nature Conservancy, Southern Illinois Program
  • Chestnut Health Systems
  • Cassens and Sons Chrysler
  • Catholic Children’s Home
  • BJC HealthCare
  • Ardent Mills
  • Basler Electric
  • Illinois Department of Corrections
  • Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
  • Birth to Five Illinois

Vendor space is free, with limited spots still available. To register, visit https://lcedu.jotform.com/.../job-fair-employer-registration.

Job seekers are not required to register.

For more information, contact Career Resource Specialist Terri DeWerff at (618) 468-5503 or tdewerff@lc.edu.

More like this:

Representative Amy Elik and Senator Erica Harriss Bringing Free Job Fair to the Riverbend
Aug 20, 2025
Madison County Employment and Training Department Breaks Down Programs for Employers and Individuals
Aug 25, 2025
Attorney General Raoul, Department Of Labor Urge Illinois Supreme Court To Reject Amazon’s Attempt To Limit State Minimum Wage Law
Oct 1, 2025
L&C Career Services Hosting Annual Job Fair, April 2, 2025
Mar 18, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.4%, Payroll Jobs Decrease in August
Sep 23, 2025

 