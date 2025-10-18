GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College invites both students and members of the public to a Career Fair this November.



Those seeking full-time, part-time or seasonal employment are encouraged to bring their resumés and take advantage of the opportunity to interact with roughly 40 area employers that have positions to fill.



The Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6, in The Commons, located in the McPike Math and Science Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.



According to LC Career Resource Specialist Terri DeWerff, the decision to hold a fall Career Fair, in addition to the regular spring event, came in response to area employers inquiring about on-campus recruiting options.



“Our goal is to provide an event for local employers and community partners to showcase their organizations and to connect job seekers with employment opportunities and resources,” DeWerff said. “We look forward to offering this networking opportunity on our campus.”



More than 40 area employers will participate in the event:

St. Louis County Police Department

Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm

Jersey Community Hospital

National Maintenance and Repair

Express Employment Professionals

Midwest Career Source

Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES)

Missouri Veterans Home

Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice

Imperial Manufacturing Group

Carrollton Bank

Alton Community Unit School District #11

Caseyville Nursing and Rehab

Elementis Specialties

IBEW 649 Electrical Workers

1st Mid America Credit Union

Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation

Argosy Casino

Illinois Department of Human Services

Madison County Employment and Training

Code Consultants, Inc. (CCI)

Illinois Army National Guard

Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center LLC

Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services

Morning Glory Home Care

Challenge Unlimited Inc.

The Nature Conservancy, Southern Illinois Program

Chestnut Health Systems

Cassens and Sons Chrysler

Catholic Children’s Home

BJC HealthCare

Ardent Mills

Basler Electric

Illinois Department of Corrections

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Birth to Five Illinois

Vendor space is free, with limited spots still available. To register, visit https://lcedu.jotform.com/.../job-fair-employer-registration.



Job seekers are not required to register.



For more information, contact Career Resource Specialist Terri DeWerff at (618) 468-5503 or tdewerff@lc.edu.

