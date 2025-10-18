LC to Host Fall Career Fair
Lewis and Clark Community College bringing 40+ area employers to Nov. 6 Career Fair.
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College invites both students and members of the public to a Career Fair this November.
Those seeking full-time, part-time or seasonal employment are encouraged to bring their resumés and take advantage of the opportunity to interact with roughly 40 area employers that have positions to fill.
The Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6, in The Commons, located in the McPike Math and Science Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
According to LC Career Resource Specialist Terri DeWerff, the decision to hold a fall Career Fair, in addition to the regular spring event, came in response to area employers inquiring about on-campus recruiting options.
“Our goal is to provide an event for local employers and community partners to showcase their organizations and to connect job seekers with employment opportunities and resources,” DeWerff said. “We look forward to offering this networking opportunity on our campus.”
More than 40 area employers will participate in the event:
Vendor space is free, with limited spots still available. To register, visit https://lcedu.jotform.com/.../job-fair-employer-registration.
Job seekers are not required to register.
For more information, contact Career Resource Specialist Terri DeWerff at (618) 468-5503 or tdewerff@lc.edu.
