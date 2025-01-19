GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will honor Martin Luther King, Jr. during its annual MLK Commemoration event at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

This free public event will honor King’s civil rights work by showcasing select signature speeches performed by Lewis and Clark students, live music by Ralph Monroe and L&C’s own Jared Hennings, free appetizers, and a keynote address by Debra Pitts, former high school administrator in Alton and Bethalto.

“It’s been 57 years since his assassination, but Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings are just as relevant today,” said Hennings, who is also L&C’s Student Activities Coordinator and one of the event’s organizers. “One of the ways we pay tribute to his legacy is by selecting a local leader to share his or her take on what Dr. King means to them.”

Pitts was born in Gary, Indiana, and raised in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Roosevelt High school in 1971, then went on to earn a General Administrative Certification, Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

She is a veteran educator, having served the Alton School District for 31 years and eight years as Principal of Civic Memorial High School. She has also served as an Assistant Principal, Dean of Students, Guidance Counselor, Special Education Teacher, and coached Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Cheerleading, and Pom Pons. She has held other teaching positions at East Middle School, Central Junior High, and Alton High School.

Her many honors and awards have included YWCA 1998 Women of Distinction, 100 Black Men of Alton, Inc. Honorary Chairperson, INROADS Educator of the year, L&C Upward Bound Outstanding Contributor, SIUE Recognition of Excellence in Teaching, Federated Unity Club of Alton, Elijah P. Lovejoy- Human Rights Award, Edwardsville Branch NAACP, Illinois State NAACP Conference Chair, Nation Council of Negro Women Outstanding Contributor, Bethalto 2008 Rock Solid Rock Award, Illinois State Board of Education Those Who Excel Recognition, Madison County Urban League Community Service Award 2013, Bethalto Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Award, Peabody Leadership in Education Award 2012, the Madison County Living Legend Award, Edwardsville Branch of NAACP President’s Award 2018, Grand Marshall for Village of Glen Carbon 2023 Homecoming parade, and Commerce Bank Community Service Award 2024. Most recently she received the Mayor of Alton Hometown Royalty Award as a Retired Educator & Youth Advocate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pitts has held previous and current positions in her community in various capacities including Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Chair, Illinois State University Associates Executive Committee member, Edwardsville NAACP Branch Secretary, President of Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Eta Chapter and National Council of Negro Women Alton Chapter, Southwest Division of United Way-Charmaine Chapman Society, Chair of Southwest Illinois Division of United Way. She is a member of Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church in Edwardsville, where she served as Church Clerk, Usher Board, Missionary Society, and Choir member. She served on the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors and was Board President of Edwardsville Faith in Action.

She is recognized in the community as a strong youth advocate, who takes interest in their academic, social and emotional development. Her mottos are, “If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living soul shall not be in vain,” and “what about the children?”

“We are so excited to have Ms. Pitts as our speaker this year,” said Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence Mya Lawrence. “We know she is a staple in the community and her words will resonate with all in attendance.”

Lawrence is hoping for a large campus and community turnout.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s leadership toward racial justice laid down the framework for what we are still working toward today,” she said. “He showed us how to speak up during a time when people did not hear his words. His tenacity and contributions to American history is why we continually acknowledge all that he did throughout his life. We invite everyone in the L&C community to honor his legacy with us.”

For more information on this event, contact Hennings at jhenning@lc.edu or Lawrence at mylawrence@lc.edu.

More like this: