GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will honor Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual MLK Commemoration ceremony at noon, Friday, Jan. 24, in the Trimpe Ahlemeyer Atrium (Room 141) on the Godfrey Campus.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will continue to honor MLK’s civil rights work by showcasing select signature speeches. Keynote speaker Cindy N. Reed, a poet, writer, public speaker and singer, will present “MLK: A Resounding Voice through the Ages.”

“Remembering the legacy of the civil rights movement and what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for is something we are honored and proud to do every year,” said L&C Associate Professor of Speech Mumba Mumba. “For our students, the speeches and performances of MLK and other significant civil rights activists will expose them to a rich history they may not have been exposed to. This event on our campus keeps his legacy alive.”

The work of female protest organizer Ella Baker, who was instrumental in student activism during the civil rights movement, will also be featured during the ceremony, as well as posters featuring information about and images of the Memphis Sanitation Protest of 1968. King marched with the striking sanitation workers during the historical protest.

This L&C Diversity Council event is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. To learn more about diversity and inclusion at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/diversity.

