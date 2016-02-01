GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has a variety of events planned in February to honor Black History Month. Most are open to the public, and all are free of charge.

“We’re pleased with the offerings for Black History Month, which include a few familiar favorites and some new activities, too,” said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings.

Events kick off Feb. 4. For more information, contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400.

Life Happens with Mad City Money – 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, Trimpe 141 – Representatives from Shell Credit Union will present Life Happens with Mad City Money. This hands-on simulation will teach students about money management, figuring in occupation, salary, spouse, student loan debt, credit card debt and medical insurance payments. “You’re never too young to be smart about money,” Hennings said. “Come and find out how proper planning can put you on the fast track to financial independence.”

For Girls Only Workshop – 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, Reid faculty dining room – This workshop will inspire and motivate female students to choose successful strategies to maximize their talents, not only as students, but also as life-long learners.

Judge Ellar Duff presentation – Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 10, Reid Memorial Library – Former circuit judge Ellar Duff will discuss the Madison County Court system. Attendees will learn about all facets of criminal justice, including police, attorneys, paralegals and how to best navigate the system.

Pathways to Leadership – 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, Trimpe 141 – Community leaders who have shaped their careers through perseverance, vision and discipline will share their journeys to inspire the younger generation to become leaders in their own right.

African Dance Workshops for Youth – 9 a.m. to noon, with performance at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center – Children ages 6 through teens will learn a variety of dance techniques from various Africancountries, Katherine Dunham style, Hip Hop and Majorette. Advance registration is required, but the performance is open to the public.

East St. Louis Community Performance Ensemble – Noon, Monday, Feb. 15, Reid Café – The interactive dance performance will feature traditional West African drumming, artifacts and performances. Students will be encouraged to participate as they learn various techniques.

Free Soul Food, sponsored by Student Activities – 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, Reid Café – L&C Student Activities is inviting students to grab some grub during a traditional soul food offering, which will feature favorites including greens, black-eyed peas, corn bread, fried chicken and candied yams.

St. James Choral Ensemble – Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 17, Reid Café – The St. James Choral Ensemble, led by Choir Director Brenda Lancaster, will preform a variety of music including gospel, spirituals and hymns.

Underground Railroad Bus Tour – departs at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, from Wade Hall – Back for the fourth consecutive year, the Underground Railroad Bus Tour will take participants on a journey to explore some of the various locations throughout the River Bend area where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South. Tour guide J. E. Robinson will provide the history and perspective of these noteworthy sites. The tour will last for about an hour and a half. Although the tour is free, reservations are required. Those wanting more information or to make reservations can contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

KMOX Broadcaster Carol Daniel – 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19, Reid Memorial Library – Daniel will discuss changes in radio broadcasting and skills needed to be successful in today’s job market.

Pizza, Poetry and Music – Noon, Monday, Feb. 22, Underground Connection – St. Louis poet Nicole Nelson, also known as Poetic One, will share her ability to weave life experiences into teaching moments using the art of spoken word. Free pizza will be served!

SIUE Black Theatre Workshop – 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, Benjamin Godfrey Chapel – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Black Theatre Workshop is a performance troupe that celebrates the voices and visions of SIUE's diverse student population. Its production, “Justice Too Long Delayed: A Celebration of Letters From The Birmingham Jail,” is a cutting-edge interpretation of Martin Luther King Jr.'s response to the critics of his presence in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963. Using the Letter as a backdrop, comparisons of issues of social justice during the civil rights and Black Lives Matter movements will be brought to light in a theatrical experience that is both entertaining and insightful.

Red Cross Blood, Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Drive – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 29, The Commons – Both students and community residents are encouraged to donate during the Red Cross blood, bone marrow and organ donation drive.

