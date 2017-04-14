L&C students spread the love at Spring Fest 2017 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students celebrated the coming of Spring at Student Activities’ annual Spring Fest Wednesday, April 12, in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. The event is one of a variety of student activities events held on campus throughout each semester to enrich students’ college experience. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending