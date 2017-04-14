L&C students spread the love at Spring Fest 2017
April 14, 2017 8:34 AM
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students celebrated the coming of Spring at Student Activities’ annual Spring Fest Wednesday, April 12, in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. The event is one of a variety of student activities events held on campus throughout each semester to enrich students’ college experience.
