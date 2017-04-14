Pictured at top, students sent a strong message to campus, in support of diversity and inclusion, by spelling #hatehasnohomehere with their T-shirts during an original song written by L&C Dean of Transfer Programs Jill Lane. Professor of Communications Chrissie Chapman started the movement on campus to let students know that no matter where they come from, what their beliefs are, or who they are, that they are welcome at Lewis and Clark.GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students celebrated the coming of Spring at Student Activities’ annual Spring Fest Wednesday, April 12, in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. The event is one of a variety of student activities events held on campus throughout each semester to enrich students’ college experience.

Bottom left, Student Activities Talent Show winners Ethan Morris and Samantha Stinson perform live during Spring Fest. Each was prominently featured in a song, both of which were streamed live on the college’s Facebook page during the event.

Bottom right, L&C student Syrr Collins participates in a limbo contest at this year’s Spring Fest. Students compete in games and contests to win various prizes, such as gas cards, during some Student Activities sponsored events.

 