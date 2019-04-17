GODFREY – A pair of Lewis and Clark Art students were recently given the opportunity to show their work in Varsity Art XXIII, an undergraduate and graduate exhibition presented annually at Art St. Louis.

The event, which ran March 1-28, featured students from 18 area colleges and universities. L&C was represented by Alton High School graduate Forrest Bemis, of Godfrey, and Gillespie High School graduate Taylor Clark, of Gillespie.

L&C Associate Professor and Fine Art Program Coordinator Chris Brennan said Lewis and Clark was well represented by the work of Bemis and Clark.

“Taylor is a highly motivated and skilled art student,” Brennan said. “She was very deserving of the chance to represent Lewis and Clark at the Art St. Louis Varsity Art Exhibition this year,”

Clark showed an oil on canvas painting called “Flower Study,” while Bemis submitted a chromogenic print photograph called “Summer in the Mountains.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Associate Professor Jeff Vaughn describes Bemis as prolific in the quality and types of prints he’s made.

“Forrest is an outstanding photography student in his fine art classes,” Vaughn said. “He plans to continue his study of photography and is excited to exhibit his work.”

Both Clark and Bemis plan to continue their education at SIUE.

More than 100 pieces of art, including the work of Clark and Bemis, are on display in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, located on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, as part of the L&C 15th annual Student Art Exhibition. The exhibition runs through April 26, with gallery hours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information on L&C’s Associate in Fine Arts program, contact Brennan at (618) 468-4669 or visithttps://www.lc.edu/program/AFAart/.

More like this: