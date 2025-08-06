GODFREY – At Lewis and Clark Community College, student ambassadors do more than give tours and assist with campus events — they represent the heart of the student body. The current ambassadors, Emma McRae, Josiah Schuette, and Sebbi Ehlers, are using their time at L&C to shape their futures, support others, and lead by example.



These three students come from different backgrounds and are pursuing different career paths, but they all found a home and a voice through the student ambassador program.



"Our current ambassadors have set the standard extremely high for future applicants," L&C Recruiter and coordinator of the student ambassador program, Daniel Nosce said. "They are always on time, grasp concepts quickly, and are extremely hardworking and organized."



Nosce said each ambassador embodies what it means to be a Trailblazer and looks forward to their lasting impact on future students.The program typically selects three to four ambassadors per year to serve a complete academic cycle.



Emma McRae: From Gymnastics to Occupational Therapy



Emma McRae, of Edwardsville, is currently pursuing an Associate degree in Occupational Therapy Assisting. She anticipates graduating in December 2027. As a student ambassador, McRae enjoys connecting with new students and helping them feel welcome, just as she did when she first arrived.



"I wanted to help people, and I felt that occupational therapy would allow me to do that," McRae said. "You get to work with people of all ages and truly make a difference in their lives."



Her time at L&C has been filled with memorable experiences, including serving as a student marshal at graduation—an honor she cherishes.



"I love how inclusive L&C is," McRae said. "You can make friends quickly, and you don't feel judged about anything you do."

McRae plans to continue her education after graduating from L&C. She intends to transfer to McKendree University to earn a master’s degree and become a licensed occupational therapist. Her goal is to work in a hospital or private practice.



When asked if she would recommend the OTA program, McRae's answer was clear: "I would because it can help a lot of people return to what they love, while you do what you love."



Josiah Schuette: Leadership, Faith, and a Future in Service



Josiah Schuette is pursuing an associate degree and is slated to graduate in the spring of 2026. He is active in the L&C Theater Club and works at Blazer Bites Café.



"My role as a student ambassador has helped me grow in leadership and communication," Schuette said. "I love representing a school that has positively influenced me."



Schuette's volunteer work and church ministry experiences have sparked an interest in social work and pastoral ministry, particularly after a service trip to a camp for foster youth. An accomplished pianist and writer, he has received several honors, including scholarships and recognition for his original piano composition.



Schuette has earned multiple scholarships, including the John F. Schmidt Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship from L&C for two academic years and the George Edgerly Scholarship in 2023.



After L&C, Schuette plans to transfer to a four-year institution and pursue graduate studies. He hopes to become a social worker for children, a pastor, a military chaplain, or a college professor.



"I'm not sure exactly what it will look like," Schuette said, "but I know I'm meant to do something that helps others."



Sebbi Ehlers: Defying Stereotypes and Building a Future in Finance



Sebbi Ehlers is studying accounting and plans to graduate in spring 2026. As a student ambassador, Ehlers uses her platform to encourage inclusion and authenticity.



“I’ve had people judge me based on my appearance,” Ehlers said. “But this role lets me prove that anyone can thrive professionally with the right support and respect.”



Ehlers chose accounting after discovering a natural affinity for it in high school. Though she once dreamed of working with animals, her passion for numbers took root instead. After L&C, she intends to transfer to the University of Illinois to continue her studies.



“I would absolutely recommend the accounting program,” Ehlers said. “The number of opportunities it’s opened for me has been invaluable. I’ve made connections I otherwise wouldn’t have. On top of that, Christina Wickenhauser is a wonderful coordinator and instructor.”



In addition to her coursework, Ehlers is involved on campus through the Gardening Club and was honored to serve as a student marshal during the 2025 commencement ceremony. Outside of school, she is active in her church.



Ehlers' diverse hobbies — from hiking and art to music and plant care — reflect a creative and grounded personality. But it is the connections she has formed at Lewis and Clark that have left the biggest impact.



Nosce said that this program offers ambassadors the chance to excel as leaders both on and off campus. The networking opportunities are excellent. These students represent the college and are well-known on campus. They conduct tours for prospective students and often serve as the first point of contact for new students at events such as festivals or community fairs.



Every fall semester, Nosce hosts a Student Ambassador Expo where students can obtain information on how to apply for the student ambassador program.



If you have any questions, please contact Nosce at dnosce@lc.edu .

